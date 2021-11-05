Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3,933.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after buying an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

TT opened at $180.90 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.