Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 98,781 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,197. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

