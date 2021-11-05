Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.87.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $413.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.35 and a 12-month high of $417.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

