Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 11,300 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $293.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

