Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $77.42 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.