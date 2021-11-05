Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$160.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$150.04. 577,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,537. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$100.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$146.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$142.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.70%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

