Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.27. 5,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 291,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.78 million, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 143,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 142,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 16.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

