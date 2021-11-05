Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $123.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.29.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

