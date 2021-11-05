Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $498,553.90 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.
NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $27.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
