Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $498,553.90 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

