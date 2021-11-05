Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 322.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 154,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 356.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 278,386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $79.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

