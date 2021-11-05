Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

API has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

