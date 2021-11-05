Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,005 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,822. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

