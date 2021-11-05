Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Plan

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Capri has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

