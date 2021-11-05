Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

