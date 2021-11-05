Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £27,156.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

