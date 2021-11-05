Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Tops $6.18 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $129,544.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00100154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.17 or 0.07248952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.08 or 0.99671360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022782 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

