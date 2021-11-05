CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

