Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to C$201.00 at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.43.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

