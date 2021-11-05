Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$294.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$300.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.18.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$186.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

