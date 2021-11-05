Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$295.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. NBF cut their target price on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$236.18.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$186.97 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 83.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

