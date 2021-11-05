Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CZMWY opened at $215.95 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $128.35 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

