Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 2,593,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

