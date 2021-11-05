Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.570-$7.570 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.