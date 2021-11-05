Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,241. The company has a market capitalization of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Casa Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Casa Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.