Castleview Partners LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485,959 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

