Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,044 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

