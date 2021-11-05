Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATXS. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of ATXS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 3,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

