Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.59. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,362 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

