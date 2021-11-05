CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $191.55 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 187.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $191.55 million and $20.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00247530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.