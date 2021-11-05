Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$17.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$17.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

TSE CVE opened at C$15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.20. The company has a market cap of C$30.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.82.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

