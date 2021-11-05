Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

