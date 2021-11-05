Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $67.93 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

