Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of CCS opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.