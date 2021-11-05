Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.83 million, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $833,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.