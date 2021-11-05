CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

