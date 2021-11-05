Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 573,103.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $57,219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 717.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,480,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

