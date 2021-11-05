Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,580 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 573,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 733,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,739,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

