Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 78.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,869 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,091,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 877,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

