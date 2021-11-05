Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,926 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $41,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

