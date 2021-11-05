Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $40,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of IAA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IAA by 332.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,119 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA opened at $53.99 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

