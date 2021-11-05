Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,415 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $129.53 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

