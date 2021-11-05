Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $42,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $20,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $21,890,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,036 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 484,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

