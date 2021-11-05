Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,803 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Encompass Health worth $39,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.