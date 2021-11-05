Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,191 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vontier worth $40,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,869,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 59.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

