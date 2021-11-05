Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $39,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.32 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

