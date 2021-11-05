Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,080.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.46%.

CKPT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,633. The firm has a market cap of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

