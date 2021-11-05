Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $117.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.39.

NYSE CHGG opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. Chegg has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chegg by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chegg by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chegg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

