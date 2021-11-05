Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.55 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

