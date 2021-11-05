Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NYSE CPK opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

