Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,191. The stock has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $115.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

